Ram resurrects a nameplate on a Chinese platform

The Ram Dakota is officially back from the dead. Before American truck fans get excited, a crucial disclaimer is necessary. This return is purely regional, and the new mid-size pickup has adopted a curiously international identity. Unveiled as the production version of the Dakota Nightfall concept, this truck is based on the Changan F70 and shares DNA with the Ram 1200 sold in Mexico. It is built in Argentina and confirmed for sale in both the local and Brazilian markets.

Despite the familiar badge, the new Dakota bears virtually no relation to its predecessor, the former Dodge mid-size pickup. It is a modern body-on-frame warrior, available in a luxury-focused Laramie trim and a dedicated off-road Warlock version.

Power comes from a 2.2-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder engine, delivering 200 HP and 450 Nm of torque. For comparison, the HiLux down under offers a slightly beefier 200 HP and 500 Nm. This Ram truck ticks all the crucial boxes for a global pickup, including a 3,500 kg braked towing capacity, a payload over 1,000 kg, and standard 4×4 paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

However, the cabin features a strong Chinese influence, with a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster. Crucially, neither the South American Dakota nor its Chinese-influenced features are coming to North America. Instead, both regions await a separate, future Ram mid-size pickup, slated for a 2028 North American launch. That domestic truck is expected to rival the Toyota Tacoma and Chevrolet Colorado in the US. The US version will likely prioritize gasoline engines.

The US-bound Ram truck is anticipated to be built on a body-on-frame platform. It will be potentially related to the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator. For markets like Australia, Ram’s local director, Jeff Barber, admitted that to compete effectively against the entrenched rivals, Ram would have to build the new model with right-hand drive directly at the factory. Until then, the Dakota name remains a curiosity for others. The true mid-size fight for the US is still years away.