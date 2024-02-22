Ram records an 80% growth in 2023 in the Middle East

Ram continues its strong growth in the Middle East with an outstanding performance in 2023, achieving an 80% increase in sales compared to the previous year. Fueled by the strategy launched in 2018, the results have enabled significant growth for the American automaker within its segment, increasing by 11%. Record net promoter scores have also demonstrated the brand’s ongoing commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

In 2023, Ram registrations in the Middle East surged by 80%

Ram’s impressive growth was also driven by major agreements with key companies and governments across the region, including the TRX joining the Dubai police fleet, showcasing the truck’s ability to meet diverse sector needs and support vital services like emergency response.

The TRX model recorded its best-ever sales year in 2023, up by 32% from 2022, sought after by consumers and businesses alike for its unmatched performance capabilities, agility, and versatility. Its rugged design and advanced off-road capabilities make it the preferred vehicle for effortlessly tackling challenging terrains, while its luxurious interiors and cutting-edge technology ensure a comfortable driving experience.

Stuart Laurie, Head of Chrysler, Dodge & Ram Trucks at Stellantis Middle East, stated: “Ram’s excellent performance in 2023 attests to our commitment to innovate and deliver exceptional customer service. Through our ‘Work Hard, Play Hard’ strategy, we now boast a powerful lineup of industry-leading trucks that meet the evolving needs of our customers and the Middle Eastern market. Looking ahead to 2024 and beyond, we have the opportunity to capitalize on our success with further innovations across our range, introducing a variety of new powertrains that offer unparalleled value to our customers.”

Looking into 2024, Ram is poised to enter the next phase of innovation and growth through the introduction of new technologies that drive performance, comfort, and efficiency, along with cutting-edge safety features. After-sales service will remain a top priority, offering customers the comprehensive support they need throughout their ownership journey.