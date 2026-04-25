Ram recalls about 6,600 2026 heavy-duty trucks over an ESC-related defect

Stellantis has ordered a recall of about 6,605 model-year 2026 Ram 2500 trucks in the United States because of a defect in the steering column control module, or SCCM. If the issue occurs, the module can disable electronic stability control without warning the driver in real time. The ESC warning light appears only after the module restarts, which means the system could be inactive in a critical situation without any prior alert in the instrument cluster.

Stellantis recalls 2026 Ram 2500 trucks over a steering module issue

2026 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Warlock

The affected vehicles were built between September 13 and November 15, 2025, the production window during which the suspect modules were installed. Stellantis estimates that the defect affects about 0.5 percent of the recalled trucks, but the company extended the campaign to the entire batch in order to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 126, which governs electronic stability control on vehicles sold in the United States.

FCA US began its internal investigation in late January 2026 and involved technical, manufacturing, and quality teams to trace the source of the problem and define which vehicles needed to be recalled. The company made the official decision to proceed on April 10. Dealers will replace the SCCM free of charge, and owner notifications are set to begin on May 7, 2026.

The recall volume is not especially large, but the component involved affects one of the most important active safety systems in the vehicle, which explains why Stellantis decided to act on the full potentially affected population. Owners of 2026 Ram 2500 trucks can check whether their vehicle is included by using the VIN on the NHTSA website or by contacting FCA US customer service at 1-800-853-1403 and referring to recall code 36D.