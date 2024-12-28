Ram pushes back electric midsize truck as Ford advances

Ram‘s entry into the mid-size pickup market will be more complicated than anticipated, considering that Stellantis has delayed the reopening of the Belvidere, Illinois plant. The new electrified mid-size pickup from Stellantis’ American brand might therefore face several challenges along the way, a decision heavily criticized by the UAW union. Meanwhile, Ford continues to move forward with the development of a new mid-size electric pickup, which will enter the market by 2028.

Ram, the new mid-size pickup might arrive later than expected

Christine Feuell, CEO of Chrysler and Alfa Romeo North America, also led Ram until Tim Kuniskis‘ return. Feuell had confirmed that this model will come to market and will feature various powertrain options, designed for both North American and global markets. Feuell didn’t want to add further details at this time, only stating that “we will discover more details in 2025.”

Therefore, Ford will have a significant market advantage, which could be a problem for Ram, but also an advantage in assessing market response for a similar model. Recently, Jim Farley, Ford CEO, stated that the pickup will be a “turning point. We are investing in what matters most to our customers: smarter, more capable, and more sustainable vehicles.”

The delayed reopening of the Belvidere plant will make the path more difficult for Ram’s mid-size pickup. Shawn Fain, UAW president, criticized Stellantis’ decision, stating: “Other automakers like Ford and GM haven’t experienced the same sales decline as Stellantis.”

The automotive group justified this strategy by blaming the current automotive landscape. Originally, this mid-size Ram was supposed to arrive on the market in 2027, thus before competitors like Ford. Now, with Carlos Tavares’ resignation, it remains to be seen whether the new Stellantis CEO will try to accelerate the timeline to get ahead of the competition.