Ram ProMaster City offers more cargo space at a competitive price

The 2027 Ram ProMaster City will arrive at U.S. dealerships in the first quarter of next year with a starting price announced at under $40,000, positioning itself as the only midsize commercial van currently available on the American market. Tim Kuniskis, head of North American brands and the SRT Performance division, noted that this unique position in the segment does not lead Ram Professional to lower expectations. Instead, it pushes the brand to make the product even more competitive, targeting small businesses that need a versatile work vehicle without moving up to a larger class.

2027 Ram ProMaster City arrives in the U.S. with more cargo apace and a sub-$40K price

The model will be offered in Tradesman and SLT trims, available both as a cargo van and as a five- or eight-passenger wagon. It will join the Ram Professional lineup, which already includes the 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickups, the 3500, 4500, and 5500 Chassis Cab, and the larger ProMaster van. The vehicle is based on the Stellantis commercial platform used globally in more than 1.5 million units, which underwent additional testing for the North American market to ensure durability under typical U.S. commercial vehicle operating conditions.

Its front-wheel-drive unibody structure allows for a wide, low, and completely flat cargo floor, with a capacity exceeding 4.7 cubic meters (about 166 cubic feet) and a usable cargo length of more than 2.7 meters (around 106 inches). The cargo area can accommodate construction materials such as drywall panels, 4×8-foot plywood sheets, and framing lumber. The rear load floor sits just over 23 inches from the ground, making loading and unloading easier. The distance between the rear wheel wells exceeds 48 inches, enough to fit a standard American pallet. The squared upper body shape also maintains nearly constant usable space from floor to roof, with more than 64 inches of overall width, allowing shelving, tool modules, or work benches to take advantage of the cargo area’s corners.

Payload capacity exceeds 2,000 pounds (around 900 kg), while towing capacity reaches 2,000 pounds when equipped with the optional Class III hitch with a 2-inch receiver. With an exterior height just under 78 inches, the ProMaster City remains the only Class 2 commercial van under the 80-inch height threshold, allowing it to access garages and urban parking structures where other vans in the same category may not fit, while still providing an interior cargo height of about 54 inches.

Standard equipment includes a passenger-side sliding door with an opening of more than 36 inches wide and 48 inches high. At the rear, swing-out doors open up to 180 degrees, making forklift loading easier and improving access in tight spaces. The door system initially opens to 90 degrees and extends to 180 degrees through a release mechanism, automatically returning when the doors close.

Ram also offers an optional rear liftgate with fixed glass, defroster, and wiper. The company says this feature is unique in the Class 2 van segment and adds versatility for customers who use the cargo area as a semi-covered workspace or who prefer quicker access to cargo and improved rear visibility.

Under the hood sits a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-four engine made entirely of aluminum, mounted transversely and paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission supplied by Aisin with a 3.33:1 final drive ratio. The engine produces 166 horsepower and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) of torque. The transmission calibration focuses on smooth urban driving, while steering-wheel-mounted controls allow manual gear selection. Front-wheel drive improves traction and mechanical simplicity while keeping the cargo floor unobstructed, one of the characteristics that makes the Ram ProMaster and ProMaster City the only Class 2 commercial vans offering this layout in North America.