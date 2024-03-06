Ram Professional is the new division for commercial vehicles

Ram has announced the launch of a new division named Ram Professional, primarily focused on commercial vehicles and strategically positioned under the umbrella of Stellantis Pro One. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to strengthen global leadership in the commercial vehicle business, aligning seamlessly with Stellantis’s global Dare Forward 2030 plan. The aim is to reduce the company’s carbon footprint and drive customer satisfaction in the North American market.

Ram Professional is the new brand’s division for commercial vehicles

Operating as an independent business unit, Ram Professional marks an evolution in the commercial vehicle sector. It promises not only top-tier commercial products but also continuous support for its clients, from customization and conversion needs to electrification and connected services.

Ken Kayser, Vice President of Ram Professional, emphasized the American brand’s commitment to providing a comprehensive, all-encompassing business solution. This solution is characterized by performance, capability, advanced technology, and unparalleled value to best meet their clients’ needs.

At the heart of Ram Professional is a wide range of products designed to meet the requirements of small businesses, work fleets, and demanding buyers. For these customers, the commercial vehicle is the lifeblood of their business. With offerings including the new Ram ProMaster EV, Ram 1500 REV, Ram 1500 Ramcharger, Ram Heavy Duty, and the Ram Chassis Cab range, Ram Professional aims to provide a vehicle for every commercial need. It ensures the best value proposition and the lowest total cost of ownership across its product lineup.

The addition of Jeff Kommor as Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales further strengthens Ram Professional’s strategy. His experience and leadership will be crucial in exploring new B2B sales opportunities, including government fleets and other growing sectors. This positions the brand for significant expansion as Stellantis broadens its commercial vehicle offerings in the region.

Ram Professional is committed to becoming the number one trusted partner among commercial vehicle customers. It adopts a 360-degree approach that starts with the vehicle and expands into a suite of professional services for today’s and tomorrow’s professional landscape. These services include simplified commercial financing solutions, dedicated commercial service support, assistance in choosing fittings, connected services, and electrification and charging solutions. This ensures professionals peace of mind and control like never before.

With its launch in North America and additional offerings available throughout 2024, the new Ram division is dedicated to serving by offering the best lineup of commercial vehicles in the industry, new technological offerings, and market-leading financial and service options for the future.