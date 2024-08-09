Ram Professional aims to be a one-stop solution for commercial fleets

Stellantis is making headlines, especially regarding its financial situation and doubts surrounding some of the group’s brands. The CEO has reportedly hinted at the intention to eliminate or sell brands that don’t generate profits. However, Ram Professional doesn’t seem to be at risk, as the company is effectively focusing on supporting business and commercial customers. In fact, Ram has big ambitions in terms of fleet financing and charging infrastructure for commercial vehicles.

Ram Professional has the potential to become a fundamental brand for Stellantis

Ram‘s commercial vehicle sector has existed for a while, but in 2024 it will undergo a transformation. The aim is to become a full-service provider. In addition to vehicle sales and maintenance, they will focus on financing, outfitting, connected services (such as fleet management), and particularly charging infrastructure. This shift in focus is accompanied by the telling transformation of the name from “Ram Commercial” to “Ram Professional“.

“Many business customers don’t see themselves as commercial customers, such as flower shops that use vans for deliveries. They consider themselves professionals, not commercial entities. With this new name, we want to embrace a broader audience,” said Dave Sowers, director of commercial vehicle product marketing for Ram.

The advantage for the group is that Stellantis already has significant capabilities through its internal units, such as Mobilisights for data management and Free2Charge for vehicle charging. “With the increase in electric vehicle adoption, a typical residential user doesn’t need to upgrade their electrical service, they can install a level 2 wall box at home and charge. But in an industrial environment, with 40 or 50 vehicles, things become much more complex,” Sowers explained.

Stellantis allows buyers to choose DC fast charging speeds between 50 and 125 kW. Free2Charge ensures that fleets choose the right charging speeds and appropriate vehicles. “Ram Professional is ideal for these services. Customers want to know what’s happening with their vehicles and get useful data,” Sowers added.

Although innovative, Stellantis isn’t the only company pushing towards electric vehicle fleets. Ford Pro offers a similar range of services and has been a significant source of revenue for Ford. It remains to be seen whether Ram Professional will follow Ford Pro‘s success. Professional versions of Stellantis brands like Fiat and Citroen have already achieved moderate success globally. However, the official date for the full launch of Ram Professional services is still awaited.