Ram prices 2025 ProMaster EV at $56K, offers 164-mile range

Ram has announced today the opening of orders for the new 2025 ProMaster EV, allowing customers to configure their electric van directly on the manufacturer’s website before finalizing the purchase at their preferred dealership.

“Our approach to freedom of choice in propulsion now extends to the Ram Professional range, offering an optimal solution for last-mile deliveries with the Ram ProMaster EV,” said Tim Kuniskis, CEO of the Ram brand. “Thanks to front-wheel drive and low access height, the ProMaster proves to be a versatile and efficient vehicle in numerous professional settings, from the growing home delivery sector to wholesale construction and IT services, just to name a few.”

The 2025 Ram ProMaster EV is part of the brand’s electrification strategy

Starting at $56,495, the new 2025 Ram ProMaster EV was designed from the ground up for electrification. Its unibody structure optimally integrates the standard battery pack, making it the ideal work van for daily commercial activities. Dealers will begin deliveries during the second quarter.

The vehicle, Ram’s first fully electric model, boasts a range of up to 260 kilometers (162 miles) in combined cycle, thanks to an efficient 110-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery pack. Two specific configurations are available: the step van model and two cargo van variants. The latter is offered in two cargo lengths, 12 feet and 13 feet, both based on a 159-inch wheelbase.

In terms of performance, the ProMaster EV is equipped with a 200-kilowatt (kW) electric drive module (EDM) that develops 268 horsepower and 302 lb.-ft. of torque, transmitted to the front wheels. The cargo capacity reaches 3,020 pounds in the van version, while the step van configuration can carry up to 2,876 pounds, values calculated before adding options and specific equipment.

Regarding the 2025 Ram ProMaster EV step van version, the list price has been repositioned to $69,995 (plus $1,995 destination charge). This version now includes the Safety & Convenience package at no additional cost and benefits from an increased urban range of 180 miles, offering commercial customers an even better value proposition.

A particularly interesting aspect of the design concerns the strategic positioning of the battery, located under the floor in the central area of the vehicle. This solution ensures a perfectly flat loading surface and maintains the same cargo volume as the internal combustion engine versions, thus maximizing the vehicle’s functionality for professional use.