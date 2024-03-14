Ram pickup tears off Ford Escape’s bumper on Dallas highway after brake check

A recently surfaced video captures a tense encounter on a Dallas highway, involving a road rage altercation between a Ford Escape and a Ram pickup pulling a trailer. The confrontation escalated as the Ford attempted, but failed, to prevent the Ram from overtaking it. The incident was recorded from two angles—one from the truck entangled in the dispute and another from a car trailing them.

Regrettably, the recordings commence after the initial provocation that triggered this vehicular standoff. Yet, from the sequence of events leading to the clash, the Ford’s driver seemed to exhibit greater hostility. The incident unfolded shortly before 1:45 p.m. on Friday, March 1, as evidenced by the timestamp on the Ram’s footage. According to WFAA, the altercation occurred on the overpass linking I-35E and I-635.

The footage from the Ram shows the moment the pickup, initially in the left lane trying to overtake a dump truck, shifts back to the right lane, only for the Escape to overtake it using the left lane, seemingly by driving on the hard shoulder.

Subsequently, the Ford swerves in front of the Ram and starts decelerating. In an attempt to bypass the Ford, the pickup switches to the left lane, but the Ford mirrors its movements, blocking its path. The pickup then makes a final attempt to overtake by moving to the right, only for the Ford to obstruct it once more.

Driven by frustration, the driver of the Ram makes a decisive move to overtake, colliding with the Ford in the process. This collision, as seen from the following vehicle, resulted in the Ram ripping off the Escape’s bumper, scattering debris across the road, and then driving off.

The footage from the vehicle behind them highlights the peril and disruption caused by this altercation, which blocked traffic and posed a risk to several other drivers. Fortunately, this incident did not involve any other vehicles.