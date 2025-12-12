Ram named official partner of WWE, UFC and PBR

Ram is raising the bar even higher in the world of sports partnerships by announcing a strategic agreement with TKO Group Holdings, the powerhouse that brings together WWE, UFC and PBR under a single ownership. The deal unites three of the most spectacular brands in global sports entertainment with the bold, muscular identity of Ram trucks, creating a collaboration designed to make a strong impact on millions of fans.

This agreement marks a first for the American brand, which becomes the first automaker to sign a multi-year partnership with all three TKO properties. The collaboration will officially begin in January 2026 and will place Ram at the heart of major live events, premium productions and media platforms across WWE, UFC and PBR.

Ram teams up with WWE, UFC and PBR in major sports deal

Dana White, President and CEO of UFC, highlighted the symbolic and strategic value of the partnership, explaining that from 2026 Ram will serve as the official truck partner for all three organizations. According to White, the meeting of these sports and entertainment giants with one of the most competitive pickup brands in the U.S. market is a natural fit, built on shared values such as power, character and ambition.

Tim Kuniskis, head of Stellantis’ American brands, echoed this view by emphasizing that Ram shares the same performance-driven mindset as UFC athletes, WWE superstars and PBR riders. The partnership with TKO, he explained, will allow the brand to connect directly with a massive and highly engaged fan base, while celebrating common values like strength, determination and competitive spirit.

As an official partner, Ram will play a leading role in a wide range of fan-focused activations, exclusive content and live experiences designed to showcase the capabilities and image of its trucks. From WWE rings to the iconic UFC Octagon and the arenas of PBR, Ram trucks will become an integral part of the show.

2026 Ram 1500 REV

More specifically, the brand will enjoy consistent visibility across WWE’s key programming, including Friday Night SmackDown and major premium live events such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam. The first major appearance is already scheduled for January at the Royal Rumble, where Ram will act as the official presenting partner.

UFC will also integrate Ram into its most important events, with the brand featured in select UFC fight cards and involved in the organization’s new U.S. broadcast partnership with Paramount. In addition, Ram will gain privileged access to UFC events and athletes for marketing initiatives and exclusive programs dedicated to its dealer network.

Finally, the agreement with PBR will lead to the launch of the RAM Challenger Series, with Ram trucks also featured during the opening stages of major U.S. bull riding tours. A collaboration that further reinforces Ram’s image as a symbol of power, durability and spectacle.