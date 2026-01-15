Ram is getting a SUV: is the “Ramcharger” making a 2028 comeback

The world has long wondered why Ram, a brand that basically prints money by selling massive trucks, has never offered a full-size family hauler. Well, the wait is almost over. Stellantis is preparing to unleash the first Ram SUV in history, and the details are hiding in plain sight.

In a recent interview, Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis practically winked at the camera when asked if the 2028 model would revive the legendary Ramcharger name.The naming journey has been a bit of a corporate comedy.

Originally, the Ram 1500 Rev was meant to be the brand’s electric truck, while the “Ramcharger” moniker was slated for the extended-range version. However, after a quick pivot, the extended-range truck became the Rev, leaving the iconic Ramcharger, a nameplate that lived on Dodge SUVs from the ’70s to the ’90s, wide open for this new project.

This isn’t just a fantasy. It’s a strategic play to mimic the massive success of the Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon, and Ford Expedition. Kuniskis pointed out that the competition wins by selling multiple brands in the same space. While Stellantis initially fumbled this with the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer positioning, they now see a “house of brands” opportunity. By placing a Ram SUV in the same showroom as Jeep, they can offer different “personalities” for the same high-profit segment.

Technically, the new SUV will be a cousin to the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, sharing the DT platform and the same assembly line in Warren, Michigan. While exact powertrain options remain unconfirmed, the architecture makes the choices obvious. Expect everything from the high-tech Hurricane turbo-six engine to the classic 5.7 and 6.4-liter Hemi V8s, and even the upcoming extended-range electrified tech. As for the sticker price? Kuniskis was blunt, noting that everything in this “living room on wheels” category is “quite expensive”.