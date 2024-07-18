Ram is experiencing a frightening comeback from a Toyota pickup in the U.S.

Over the last twenty years, Americans desiring a so-called full-size pickup have almost always focused their attention on three options. These are the Ford F-150, GMC/Chevy, and a Dodge-Ram. However, it seems that Ram might lose this privileged position in the United States in a short time.

Ram now has a new ‘enemy’: the new Toyota Tundra could displace the American brand’s pickups

The new Toyota Tundra is rapidly emerging in the market, a proposition that seems to satisfy many consumers, as happens with most new Toyota vehicles in the States. For city driving, the Ram 1500 is extremely comfortable for many customers. Yet something is clearly changing.

Sales data show that the top three selling pickups have always been models like the F-150, the Chevrolet Silverado or Sierra, and the Ram 1500. To be slightly more detailed, the ranking has long been, over the last couple of decades, F-150, Silverado, then Ram 1500, and finally Sierra. Automakers don’t always provide detailed breakdowns of sales for specific pickup models, so quarterly reports often show a generic ‘growing’ indication, which also includes 2500 and 3500 models. One needs to look at detailed registration data, albeit with some delay.

Numbers in hand, relating to recent months, we’re witnessing the rise of the Toyota Tundra, observing it from its debut in 2021, and the rapid decline of the 1500. The Ram 1500 fell to fifth place in April, behind Sierra and Tundra. Since the launch of the new model in 2022, the Tundra has gained more customers than it has lost, especially from Ram 1500 owners. Currently, Ram is still selling the old 1500 Classic while preparing for a new model.

This could be a transition period as the American automaker moves to the new model, and the new 1500 could halt this decline. However, so far Toyota sales have increased by 31% this year, while Ram’s have decreased by 20%. It will take many more successes before it can be said that the Tundra has concretely surpassed the Ram. However, the fact that it’s being discussed is a negative signal for Stellantis.