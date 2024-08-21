Ram introduces special Lunar editions of Power Wagon and Rebel Heavy Duty

Ram has introduced special Lunar versions of Ram Power Wagon and Rebel Heavy Duty with design elements and imagery similar to the color palette found on the moon. Available at dealerships starting October 2024, the new Lunar editions feature unique design and content that ensure added value.

Ram launches special Lunar versions of Power Wagon and Rebel Heavy Duty in the United States

“The new Lunar versions of Ram Power Wagon and Ram Rebel Heavy Duty build on our leadership position in the SportTruck segment,” said Chris Feuell, CEO of Ram and Chrysler brands. “These two new special editions are built on proven sport pickup platforms and offer added value with popular features and design highlights that our customers will love.”

Both versions include a limited Ceramic Grey exterior color and exclusive Lunar body graphics in glossy black vinyl. The package also includes mirrors, tow hook, 17-inch black wheels (Power Wagon) and 20-inch black wheels (Rebel), body-colored badging, and premium LED headlights and taillights. Both Power Wagon and Rebel HD are equipped with 33-inch tires designed for rough terrain.

Inside, the cabin design features Surf Blue stitching on black leather. Ram TRX Twill Film accents are used on the door, dashboard, and console. The console armrest includes a special die-cast metal badge with “Power Wagon” or “Rebel” embedded in the lid with brushed metal Satin Chrome lettering.

The Ram Power Wagon Lunar edition is powered by a 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 engine with 410 horsepower, front and rear locking differentials, and a sway bar disconnect system that allows the suspension to move freely over offset obstacles while maintaining traction. The engine makes room for an exclusive factory-installed Warn winch with a 12,000-pound capacity, neatly tucked into the front bumper. A towing capacity of up to 10,610 pounds is more than enough to rescue any broken-down vehicle.

The Ram Rebel HD Lunar includes the 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel with 370 horsepower with an impressive towing capacity of 16,870 pounds and a payload capacity of 3,140 pounds. The best ride quality for ¾-ton heavy-duty pickups in the industry comes from Ram’s exclusive rear coil-link suspension system with available air suspension. This feature improves driver comfort and automatically levels the pickup when it reaches a maximum payload of up to 3,690 pounds or when towing a trailer. The new Lunar edition Power Wagon and Rebel Heavy Duty outperform the competition with greater off-road capabilities, better weight-gravity traction, power, and payload.