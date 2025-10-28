Ram: here are the latest updates on the brand’s future pickup

Ram is preparing to re-enter the competitive mid-size pickup segment with a new model that will be produced entirely in the United States. After the announcement of Stellantis’ $13 billion mega investment destined for North American plants, confirmation has arrived: the new pickup will be born at the Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio, the same plant where Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator are assembled.

Ram returns to the mid-size pickup segment: production in Toledo and debut in 2028

The choice of Toledo strengthens Stellantis‘ industrial strategy, which aims to exploit a proven platform and an American production chain, guaranteeing efficiency and technical synergies between the group’s brands.

Initially, production of the new model was planned at the Belvidere, Illinois plant, but updated plans have moved assembly to the north section of the Toledo complex, where the Wrangler is currently born. According to UAW internal sources, pilot production should start in March 2027, with official launch scheduled for 2028. Stellantis expects volumes up to 100,000 units per year, sufficient to introduce a third work shift and create over 900 new positions, with priority to workers already present in the company.

The future Ram pickup will be built on a body-on-frame structure, the same type used by the Ram 1500, but with a new chassis designed to balance robustness, versatility and driving comfort. It will therefore not be a simple variant of the Jeep Gladiator, but a completely independent model, designed to challenge rivals like Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado and Toyota Tacoma.

Stellantis has allocated $400 million to modernize the Toledo plant to adapt it to new production lines and has announced additional investments to update the Wrangler and Gladiator assembly chains.

Engines, versions and final name remain top secret, but the project is proceeding rapidly. All signs indicate that Ram is preparing a big comeback, with a model capable of bringing the brand back among the protagonists of the mid-size pickup market.