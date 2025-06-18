Ram expands powertrain warranty to 10 years/100K miles

Ram has introduced a new 10-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty for 2026 pickup and van models sold in the United States, excluding fully electric vehicles. This represents the best coverage offered in the American full-size truck segment, confirming the brand’s commitment to quality and long-term reliability, in a context where more and more buyers are opting for multi-year financing.

“Everything is more expensive, and pickups are no exception. Today nearly 80% of new pickup financing exceeds five years,” said Tim Kuniskis, CEO of the Ram brand. “Our customers are making a long-term investment, and with this warranty we want to strengthen our promise to them.”

Ram launches the best powertrain warranty among full-size pickups in America

The warranty is valid for the first owner of 2026 Ram vehicles, including Chassis Cab models, and covers engine, transmission, transfer case, drive shafts, differentials and axles, up to 10 years or 100,000 miles, whichever occurs first. The offer is valid for retail purchases and private or business leasing, but excludes fleet purchases.

This announcement is part of Ram’s strategy for the next 18 months, during which the brand plans to launch 25 new products. The current lineup includes the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, and ProMaster vans. The Light-Duty and Heavy-Duty models have been updated for 2025 with new offerings in the fastest-growing segment, namely Sport Trucks. Among the highlights is the new Ram 1500 RHO, which offers the best horsepower-to-price ratio among high-performance off-road pickups.

Group shot of Ram Rebel, Ram 1500 NASCAR Truck Series concept and Ram 1500 Black Express

In the commercial vehicle sector, Ram strengthens its presence with the new 2025 Chassis Cab line, designed to offer greater support to professional customers and upfitters. Through the Ram Professional program, the brand is revising processes, tools and operational approach, with a targeted focus on B2B solutions, sales and after-sales service, crucial elements for growth in the segment.

Thanks to integration into the global Stellantis Pro One network, the division dedicated to commercial vehicles, Ram offers a complete range spanning from the compact Ram 700 pickup to the robust 5500 Chassis Cab, including the versatile ProMaster vans. The brand thus aims to strengthen market competitiveness while maintaining solid price control, also through a growing offering of electrified vehicles and services.