Ram Dakota could do well in the U.S. if launched as an SUV

The $13 billion mega plan announced by Stellantis for the United States has reignited rumors about a possible Ram-branded SUV, which in the future could be produced at the Warren, Michigan plant. The idea immediately sparked enthusiasm among brand fans, who have long been waiting for a similar model to join the current lineup composed exclusively of pickups. Riding the wave of enthusiasm was Brazilian designer Kleber Silva, known in the automotive CGI world as KDesign AG, who imagined a possible evolution of the future Ram Dakota in SUV version.

Ram Dakota SUV: the dream takes shape in a new render

The render combines elements of the Ram Dakota Nightfall concept with some distinctive features of the Dodge Durango, creating a vehicle with aggressive and modern design, perfectly consistent with the American brand’s visual identity. Ram is preparing to re-enter the mid-size pickup segment with the return of the legendary Dakota, and an SUV derived from this project could represent the natural extension of the range, just as happened at Ford with the Everest and Bronco models.

The render shows an SUV with imposing proportions, characterized by a prominent front grille, muscular lines and an overall robust look, faithful to Ram DNA. At the same time, some details inspired by the Durango, such as the more elegant and refined rear, introduce a note of balance between strength and refinement, making it a credible and harmonious concept.

Although this is an unofficial creation, the Ram Dakota SUV imagined by KDesign AG seems ready to compete with established models like Ford Everest, Toyota SW4, Chevrolet Trailblazer and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport. It remains to be seen whether Stellantis will really decide to turn this vision into reality. For now, the Dakota SUV remains reality only in the digital world, but represents a clear signal of what Ram fans hope to see in the coming years.