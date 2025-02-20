Ram continues to address diesel emissions legal challenges

Ram‘s legal issues regarding Heavy Duty diesel pickups remain unresolved, despite the substantial agreement between Cummins and the Department of Justice (DOJ) on emissions violations. Stellantis, Ram’s parent company, is still involved in a class action lawsuit that could have significant financial and reputational consequences. A recent federal judge’s ruling has given the green light to the main accusations against Stellantis and Cummins.

Stellantis: the legal case involving Ram and Cummins continues

The dispute concerns approximately 630,000 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty pickups, produced between 2013 and 2019 and equipped with the 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel I6 engine. According to the accusations, these vehicles were allegedly equipped with “defeat devices” that altered emissions test results, making them appear less polluting than they actually were.

The plaintiffs argue that Ram and Cummins deliberately misled customers about the pickups’ emissions and performance. The lawsuit falls under California’s strict consumer protection laws, including the Consumers Legal Remedies Act, Unfair Competition Law, and False Advertising Law.

District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley recently validated the legal basis of the case, allowing half of the 11 accusations to proceed. Although some claims related to warranty and organized fraud were dismissed, plaintiffs have 30 days to amend most of them.

Cummins had already settled with the DOJ in December 2023, agreeing to pay $1.675 billion, the largest civil penalty ever imposed under the Clean Air Act and the second-largest environmental fine in U.S. history. The agreement included emissions recall 67A, which provided free problem rectification for affected Ram pickup owners.

However, the class action lawsuit, filed shortly after the DOJ agreement, argues that the recall and financial penalties are not sufficient to compensate owners who feel deceived. If the plaintiffs win the case, Stellantis could face additional penalties or reach a new settlement agreement, with possible repercussions on the reputation of Cummins-powered Ram pickups, historically appreciated by Heavy Duty pickup buyers. In a context of increasingly stringent emissions regulations, this case underscores the importance for automakers and engine manufacturers to ensure full compliance to avoid future legal disputes.