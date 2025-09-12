Ram Connect evolves to offer even more convenience to customers

The service, now available for all Ram pickups sold in Brazil, comes in three packages

Essential features, such as remote software updates, will be available for five years. After the free period, customers will have access to new packages and offers to purchase these services.

Ram Connect new features

Ram Connect, a comprehensive suite of connected services from the unrivaled power brand, unveils new features to offer customers even more convenience. The service, now available for all Ram pickups sold in Brazil, comes in three packages:

Safe, with smart safety and rescue features;

Smart Control, which includes remote control and smart map; and,

Premium + Wi-Fi, which includes all the features of the Safe and Smart Control packages, as well as on-board Wi-Fi.

Another new feature of Ram’s connected services platform are the essential service suite features (remote software updates, pickup status and condition information, private mode, and notifications in the media center), which are now available free to customers for five years (previously 3 years).

On-board Wi-Fi, which allows up to eight devices to be connected simultaneously via hotspot, is one of the services included in the free period, which now has an initial duration of six months, extendable for another six months by associating a credit card with one’s account and purchasing the Premium + Wi-Fi package (which will be charged only after the first 12 months).

With Ram Connect, Ram pickup truck owners also have access to features such as 24-hour monitoring, emergency assistance and smart navigation, which allows them, for example, to calculate the remaining range to reach their destination. Through the smartphone app, they can also check fuel level or tire pressure, start the vehicle remotely, and manage the climate control.To learn more about Ram Connect, visit the official website and find out all the details of the connected services package available to Ram customers. In addition to the brand website, to learn more about the key features and services offered by Ram Connect, there is a playlist containing 10 short instructional video tutorials on the brand’s official YouTube channel. Click here to discover it.