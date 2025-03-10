Ram closes February 2025 as leader in the full-size pickup segment in Brazil

Ram continues to show impressive numbers in the Brazilian market at the beginning of 2025. The only premium and exclusive pickup brand in Brazil dominates the large model category, where it is present with the imposing 1500, 2500, and the new 3500. In the first two months of this year, the brand has maintained absolute leadership in the category, with a 74% market share.

Ram 1500 holds over 55% of registrations for large gasoline pickups in the first two months of 2025

These numbers reinforce Brazilians’ preference for the combination of strength, capability, technology, and luxury, fundamental pillars of Ram pickups. In addition to consumer recognition, the excellent results have also brought other awards in the specialized press, the first of 2025: for the third consecutive year, the American Stellantis brand was crowned champion of the Lotus Sales Champion Award in the “Semi-Light Truck Brand” category, while in the “Semi-Light Truck of the Year” category, the champion was the Ram 2500.

Another highlight of sales in the first two months of 2025 is the new 1500, which arrived in the country at the end of last year with the new 3.0 Hurricane 6 biturbo engine producing 426 horsepower and 635 Nm (64.8 Kgfm) of torque, as well as a 14.5-inch multimedia center, the largest among pickup trucks in the country. The increase of over 55% in registrations of large gasoline pickups in just the first two months of this year demonstrates that the model’s renewal has quickly won over Brazilians.

The Rampage, Ram’s best-selling product in Brazil since its launch, had a highly successful month in February. Last month’s results, added to January’s results, have led the pickup to gain two positions and rank fourth among the best-selling compact and mid-size pickups in the country. Recently, the Rampage has become even more technological, receiving standard level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on the Rebel, Laramie, and R/T versions.