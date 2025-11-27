Ram celebrates the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

For the eleventh consecutive year, Ram Trucks will once again play a behind-the-scenes role in one of America’s most iconic holiday events, the 99th edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. While millions of viewers watch the famous giant balloons floating above Manhattan and the parade of elaborate floats, Ram pickups will once again be the driving force that makes the spectacle possible.

Ram Trucks powers the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade again

As the official truck sponsor of the parade, Ram’s role goes far beyond a symbolic presence. The powerful Ram 3500 and Ram 5500 Chassis Cab will be tasked with towing some of the largest and most visually striking floats in the entire event. These massive mobile structures, loaded with characters and scenery, require exceptional towing capability and reliable torque to safely complete the full parade route.

The Ram ProMaster will also play a key role in the organization. The work van will be responsible for transporting equipment, staging materials and essential supplies needed for the event’s success. From the preparation phase through on-site logistics during the parade, the ProMaster will ensure everything is in the right place at the right time.

This partnership reinforces Ram’s image as a brand synonymous with strength, reliability and the ability to handle any task. The same qualities that support families, professionals and workers every day are also on display at an event watched by millions of people around the world.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade remains one of the most beloved traditions in the United States, capable of bringing entire generations together in front of the screen. Once again this year, Ram Trucks will help make the show possible, bringing power and smiles to the streets of New York.

The 99th edition of the parade will be broadcast live on Thursday, November 27, 2025, on NBC, Telemundo and the Peacock platform, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. across all time zones. For updates, viewers can follow the official accounts @macys and the hashtag #MacysParade.