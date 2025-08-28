Ram Canada announces 10-year, 160,000 km warranty for full-size trucks and vans

Ram is raising the bar in the Canadian market by offering, beginning with the 2026 model year, the best limited powertrain warranty for full-size trucks. The coverage, exclusive to vehicles sold in Canada (excluding fully electric models), is valid for 10 years or 160,000 km, reflecting the brand’s commitment to long-term quality in a market where more and more customers are turning to multi-year financing for their vehicles.

Ram launches Canada’s best full-size truck powertrain warranty starting with 2026 models

The new warranty applies to 2026 Ram 1500, 2500, 3500, Chassis Cab 3500/4500/5500, and ProMaster models sold new and unregistered through authorized Canadian dealerships. “Costs are rising, and trucks are no exception. Today, nearly 80% of pickup loans stretch beyond five years,” said Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis. “When customers choose Ram, they’re making a long-term investment, and we’re responding with the best warranty in the segment.”

The coverage includes the engine, transmission, transfer case, drive shafts, differentials, and axles. It applies only to the original purchaser or lessee, unless otherwise required by law, and excludes battery-electric vehicles and fleet sales. Both retail and lease customers, private or business, are covered.

In parallel, Ram is also introducing a new 5-year/160,000 km warranty for Canadian fleet customers, offering added peace of mind for commercial use. The initiative is part of Stellantis’ broader strategy, which calls for 25 new product launches over the next 18 months.

Another update involves the CanAm warranty, now extended to 2026 model year retail vehicles sold in Canada: if exported to the U.S. after at least six months and 15,000 km, they will retain coverage. The CanAm warranty applies to all fleet and retail vehicles from model year 2024 onward.