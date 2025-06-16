Ram Brand launches “Never Stop Being American” marketing campaign and new brand philosophy “Nothing Stops Ram”

Campaign celebrates America, its people, pastimes and traditions, formally introduces the Ram brand’s new tagline, “Nothing Stops Ram”

June 14, 2025 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – It’s not the 4th of July yet, but the Ram brand is already setting off the fireworks! On the heels of the brand’s highly anticipated and long-awaited news that the HEMI V-8 is making a comeback and that Ram brand is back in NASCAR, Ram is launching its new marketing campaign, “Never Stop Being American,” and with it, even more attitude with the brand’s new tagline, “Nothing Stops Ram.”

“Never Stop Being American” screams red, white and blue. Set to a custom version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Kenny Wayne Shepherd and narrated by UFC’s Dana White, the 60-second spot, launching on Flag Day, explodes with fireworks, HEMI V-8s, NASCAR, tattooed grandmas, rodeos, burnouts, the Goodyear Blimp, the Ram Monster Truck, Ram trucks and fighter jets with patriotic smoke trails, mullets and blue suede shoes, just to name a few.

“Ram’s new campaign, ‘Never Stop Being an American,’ is an ode to America, its people, its culture and time-honored traditions,” said Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis. “Launching it, and the new ‘Nothing Stops Ram’ tagline, sets the stage for an epic year for the brand that will be remembered for the HEMI V-8’s comeback and return to NASCAR and, for the country, leading into America’s 250th anniversary, in which Ram will play a leading role during the yearlong celebration as the event’s exclusive truck partner.”

The news of the HEMI V-8 and NASCAR return was officially announced by Tim Kuniskis, global CEO of the Ram brand, during a live NASCAR event at the Michigan International Speedway on June 8.

“Last weekend, we let our Ram customers know that we heard them loud and clear, and the HEMI V-8 is back,” said Kuniskis. “Nothing stops Americans, and nothing stops Ram, so when our drivers told us what they wanted in their trucks, we answered the call. This is just the start of what will be an unforgettable year for the brand and for our customers, which starts now by giving them what they’ve fought us to have, freedom of choice that includes the return of an iconic American powertrain.”

The “Never Stop Being American” marketing campaign was created in partnership with the Ram brand and Glue IQ, with Doner developing the “Nothing Stops Ram” tagline.

Ram brand also launched its “Ram-Demption” campaign as part of last weekend’s events at Michigan International Speedway, officially signaling the return of the HEMI V-8 and the brand’s return to NASCAR. The 68-second video features Kuniskis behind the wheel of Ram’s NASCAR concept truck at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, with the iconic Goodyear Blimp and jets flying overhead. Different versions of the “Ram-Demption” video include 60-, 30- and 15-second spots, which are running across NASCAR media and the Ram brand’s social media channels, in addition to a long-form video running on the Ram brand’s YouTube channel. ”Ram-Demption” was created in partnership with Argonaut agency.

The Ram brand will also play a big part in the festivities surrounding the 250th anniversary of America, announcing its exclusive truck brand partnership last month with America250, the bipartisan organization charged by Congress to lead the commemoration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Ram brand will play a central role in the yearlong celebration, which includes providing trucks that move America250 official events across the country​. In addition, the Ram brand will reveal a limited-edition A250 vehicle within its truck portfolio to commemorate the yearlong celebration. More details will be announced as the celebration continues throughout the year.

Ram brand’s parent company, formerly named after Walter P. Chrysler, celebrated its 100th anniversary on June 6, 2025.

