Ram becomes Thrill Sports’ official partner in a landmark deal

Ram has signed a multi-year agreement with Thrill Sports that makes it the official partner for pickups and cars across a portfolio that includes Power Slap, Street League Skateboarding, and Nitro Circus, three of the most followed names in action sports and live entertainment on the international stage. The deal gives Ram category exclusivity in the pickup and American car sectors, securing broad and ongoing visibility for the brand across numbered Power Slap live events, stops in the world skateboarding championship, and Nitro Circus tour dates across the United States and Canada.

Ram signs major deal with Thrill Sports across Power Slap and Nitro Circus

The partnership has already produced its first visible result with the debut, in January 2026, of Ram’s Race for the Seat, a competitive series produced by Thrill Sports Productions that accompanied the brand’s return to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The winner of the first season, Mini Tyrell, stood out after taking part in the Florida 250 at Daytona in February, giving the partnership a dimension that goes beyond simple sponsorship.

Thrill Sports owner Dana White described the agreement as the ideal partnership with a brand tied to speed, toughness, and high-performance action, values that in his view perfectly match Ram’s identity. Brand CEO Tim Kuniskis said for his part that Power Slap, Street League Skateboarding, and Nitro Circus embody the same no-compromise spirit that defines Ram customers, adding that the goal goes beyond simple name exposure and aims to support athletes, fans, and the culture of boldness shared by the brand and its partners.

From an operational standpoint, Ram will appear during Power Slap competitions through integrations on tables, screens, and television broadcasts, while also serving as presenting partner for the official weigh-ins, with its vehicles taking part in athlete arrivals before events. In Street League Skateboarding, the brand will hold branding and activation rights for the entire season, including presentation of the Trick of the Year contest, open to skaters from around the world, with the winner receiving a Ram pickup among the prizes.

On the Nitro Circus North American tour, where Ram acquires presenting rights, a vehicle from the brand will tow the show’s famous giant ramp across the continent, while the display area will host a tailgate experience designed to give the public direct contact with the brand during one of the most followed action sports shows in the world.