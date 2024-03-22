RAM announces the renewal of its partnership with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Ram Trucks Europe, the European division of the American automaker part of the Stellantis group, has announced the renewal of its partnership with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team for 2024. This is the third year of collaboration.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Ram Trucks sign agreement for 2024

The two companies emphasized that the decision to continue this collaboration stems primarily from their shared values and excellent working relationship. This year’s collaboration features a more creative twist: RAM Trucks Europe is providing Andrea Adamo and Liam Everts, riders of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team, with two RAM 1500 trucks with a dedicated and special livery, customized in the spirit and colors of the Austrian brand.

The two riders will assume the role of Brand Ambassadors for RAM Trucks Europe throughout the season, using the RAM vehicles both on track for official race travel and off-track for their personal adventures, functionally transporting their motorcycles in the truck beds. The two vehicles will also be exhibited at various events during the season. Finally, the agreement includes the presence of the RAM Trucks Europe logo on the riders’ motorcycles and racing suits, as well as on all KTM Factory Racing social media channels.

“The shared values at the core of both companies made it a natural decision to continue this fantastic adventure side by side: after two years at the highest level and full of successes, we are excited to renew the partnership with such a strong brand and team. Our communities are united by a strong passion and a deep emotional component, always striving for performance to push the limits. We are ready for another great season together,” said Domenico Gostoli, Head of RAM & Dodge Brands Enlarged Europe.