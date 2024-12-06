Ram announces the new partnership with surfer Gabriel Medina

The partnership between the premium pickup brand and the world surfing champion marks a new chapter in the history of adventure. A perfect marriage of land and sea. The premium pickup brand, known for its passion for adventure, joins forces with the world surfing champion, creating a partnership that transcends traditional boundaries. The athlete, a symbol of freedom and connection with nature, will find the pickup the ideal companion for his travels to discover the most spectacular waves on the planet. With the mountain ram emblem logo prominently displayed on the surfboards, this collaboration celebrates the free spirit and love of the outdoors, offering a unique and adventurous driving experience.

Ram signs strategic partnership with world surfing champion Gabriel Medina

Ram, the only premium and exclusive pickup brand in the country, has just signed a strategic partnership with three-time world surfing champion and Brazilian Olympic medalist Gabriel Medina.

Known for the grandeur of its products and the attention it attracts wherever it goes, comes the union with the athlete, known for winning 3 World Surf League (WSL) world titles in 2014, 2018 and 2021 and for being the first Brazilian to become the world surfing champion comes at a fantastic time.

Below we can see the video showing the new partnership between the two.

The partnership between Ram and Gabriel Medina

The partnership will be sealed-and displayed-through stickers applied to athletes’ surfboards during competitions. Medina’s choice reinforces the mountain ram emblem brand’s passion for the sport and strategy to advance into new territories, as is already happening with kite surfing and motorcycles. One of the goals is to reach a new customer profile, one that sees pickup trucks as allies to their surfing lifestyle, whether on the trails to the beaches or to transport boards and other accessories.

The Rampage, which has already sold 30,000 units since its launch in Brazil, won three awards in November alone: in the “Best Intermediate Pickup” category in the 10th edition of Carsughi’s The Favorite Car, in the Estadão 2025 Mobility Award, and in the “Best Compact Pickup” category at the 26th Abiauto Awards.

With 20 awards since its launch, Rampage has just debuted the unreleased 2.2 Turbodiesel engine with 200 hp and 450 Nm of torque in its 2025 lineup and will soon expand the lineup with the unreleased Big Horn 2.2 version.

Gabriel Medina with the new 2025 Ram 1500

The athlete will also get the 2025 Ram 1500, with new grille and front bumper, new full LED headlights and taillights, even more refined and technological interior, and debuting the powerful 3.0 Hurricane 6 Biturbo engine with 426 horsepower, capable of accelerating the pickup. from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds, making it the fastest pickup in Brazil. The model is available in Laramie and Laramie Night Edition versions, both with a long list of exclusive standard equipment, such as air suspension, 14.5-inch multimedia system – the largest among pickups in the country -, panoramic sunroof with more than 1 m² of surface area and alloy wheels up to 22″.