Ram 2500 Power Wagon might have a diesel version

The 2025 Ram 2500 Power Wagon stands out as the most extreme variant of the well-known American pickup truck, but it suffers from the absence of a diesel engine in its range. According to an engineer from the American brand, this gap could be filled in the future. We should note that the new generation model improves on its successful predecessor in every aspect and pushes toward standards never seen before.

2025 Ram 2500 Power Wagon may get diesel engine

Its technology, together with its robustness, make it a vehicle for tackling the most challenging off-road terrain without problems, in a framework where even onboard comfort offers good credentials. This was not a given for an extreme pickup like this one, equipped with a muscular setup aimed at overcoming the most demanding off-road challenges.

The luxurious treatment of the cabin highlights the versatility of the model, which earns its stripes as a vehicle suitable for all major daily challenges. To increase grip in the most difficult situations and to overcome the toughest obstacles, there are electrically lockable front and rear differentials. The front stabilizer bar can be disconnected.

On the powertrain front, the 2025 Ram 2500 Power Wagon is offered with only the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 gasoline engine, capable of developing a maximum power of 410 horsepower and a peak torque of 582 Nm. These are impressive figures, but they are lower than those offered by the diesel engines available on other pickups from the brand, as well as those used by Ford and General Motors in the same market segment, on the F-Series and Chevrolet Silverado respectively.

Because of this, some Ram customers are expecting a diesel engine for the model. This, at least, emerges from confidences made by an engine engineer from the American company to the editors of Car and Driver magazine. According to him, the prospect of satisfying them is not remote but is part of the range of possibilities.

As reported by Autoblog.com, it’s interesting to note that the 2025 Ram 2500 Power Wagon is the only pickup in Dodge’s heavy-duty range without an available diesel engine. This is due to the front-mounted winch, which hinders the introduction of the intercooler present on the turbocharged diesel propulsion units of other models with the same signature. However, this limitation is not insurmountable and can be overcome. Certainly, the timing won’t be extremely tight. If the turbodiesel version arrives, its debut will definitely take shape after the current year, barring miracles.

For energy references, let’s say that other non-Power Wagon Ram pickups in the lineup, such as the “normal” 2500 and 3500, equipped with a 6.7-liter inline 6-cylinder diesel heart, deliver 430 horsepower and, above all, 1,458 Nm of torque. The latter value is almost triple that expressed by the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 gasoline unit.

Bringing the Ram 2500 Power Wagon on par with its American competitors could be a step in the right direction for the American brand of the Stellantis galaxy. With the introduction of the diesel engine, the towing and off-road capabilities of the model in question would increase. This would certainly produce growth in the number of customers, especially among those who use such vehicles for heavy work.