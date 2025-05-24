Ram 1500 TRX challenges Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica: who came out on top?

Two opposing worlds clash on the asphalt: on one side, an American off-road colossus, on the other, an Italian supercar queen. It seems like an impossible challenge, but when extreme tuning comes into play, even the improbable can become reality.

Ram 1500 TRX with 1,350 HP vs Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica: who wins?

The protagonist is a heavily modified Ram 1500 TRX, capable of delivering an impressive 1,350 horsepower thanks to a new 7.0-liter HEMI V8 with a 3.8-liter Whipple supercharger and E85 fuel. Numbers that transform the already extreme TRX into a drag strip monster, despite its weight exceeding 6,200 pounds (2,800 kg).

On the other side of the starting line is a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, powered by the renowned naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10, with 640 horsepower and 343 lb-ft (465 Nm) of torque. A car designed for the track, aerodynamically sculpted to slice through the air, and capable of sprinting from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 km/h) in 3.1 seconds, covering the quarter mile in 11.0 seconds and reaching 202 mph (325 km/h).

Looking at the numbers, the Huracan has the advantage of weight, just 3,439 pounds (1,560 kg), and technical refinement. But the TRX’s brute power overturns the balance. Despite the apparent aerodynamic disadvantage, this pickup accelerates from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 km/h) in just 2.75 seconds and burns through the quarter mile in 10.46 seconds, with an exit speed of over 132 mph (212 km/h).

The Italian supercar, despite playing on its ideal terrain, cannot keep pace: the Ram TRX flies away like a bullet, leaving behind only amazement. In a straight-line race, without curves to put everything back into question, the American pickup beats the Lamborghini without hesitation.