Ram 1500 tops 2026 J.D. Power reliability study in the United States

The Ram 1500 has climbed to the top of the J.D. Power 2026 US Vehicle Dependability Study, taking first place in the Large Light Duty Pickup category. This marks a significant leap forward, considering that just one year ago Stellantis’ pickup ranked fourth.

The improvement equals 13 points compared with the previous edition of the study and shows that Ram continues to move in the right direction to ensure long-term reliability and durability. Data collected by J.D. Power reflect problems reported by original owners over a 12-month period on vehicles that are already three years old. This makes the study a reliable indicator of long-term performance. The measurement system uses PP100, or problems per 100 vehicles. The lower the number, the higher the reliability.

Ram 1500 strengthens its market position further through its powertrain warranty, the most extensive among full-size pickups and vans sold in the United States. Coverage reaches 10 years or 100,000 miles, offering customers tangible protection and a meaningful competitive advantage. For buyers who rely on their vehicle for work or heavy use, this level of warranty makes a clear difference.

This result fits within Stellantis’ broader strategy to raise reliability standards across its lineup. The goal is to build vehicles that not only meet expectations when new but continue to perform after years of daily use and demanding conditions. Ram appears to have found the right formula, at least with its flagship model.

J.D. Power has long stood as a benchmark in the automotive sector for solid data and in-depth analysis. The company gathers proprietary information and transforms it into useful intelligence for manufacturers, dealers, finance companies, insurers and other market players. Its studies help identify areas for improvement and guide better responses to customer needs.