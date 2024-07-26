Ram 1500 2025 is now available in the Middle East

The new 2025 Ram 1500 is now available in the Middle East, equipped with the brand new 3.0-liter Hurricane engine family that offers a series of advantages. “The new Ram 1500 2025 offers more to our customers: more power, more performance, and more fuel efficiency with our brand new 3.0-liter Hurricane engines,” said Chris Feuell, CEO of the Ram brand. “With a choice of new and proven gasoline engines or our upcoming electric truck offerings, Ram is built to serve truck buyers everywhere. Our new powertrain offerings add to the unique combination of bold styling, innovation and cutting-edge technology, durability, and capability that Ram customers have come to know and love.”

2025 Ram 1500 is equipped with 3.0-liter Hurricane and High Output Straight-Six Turbo engines

The 2025 Ram 1500 offers two engine options, including the brand new 3.0-liter Hurricane and Hurricane High Output (H/O) Straight-Six Turbo (SST) engines, the most powerful six-cylinders in the segment. The Hurricane engine is rated at 420 HP and 635 Nm of torque, while the H/O engine is rated at 540 HP and 706 Nm of torque. Capability includes a maximum towing capacity of 5,252 kg, a maximum payload of 1,043 kg, and up to 24 inches of water fording. The brand new ultra-premium Tungsten model joins the 2025 Ram 1500 lineup, which includes the Big Horn, Laramie, Rebel, and Limited models.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, a new Ram 1500 RHO will join the lineup alongside the 540-horsepower Hurricane H/O, strengthening the leading off-road and high-performance truck range in the MEA. The entire Ram range will offer customers both gasoline and electric vehicles. In addition to the gasoline Ram 1500, Ram will offer a fully electric Ram 1500 REV arriving in 2025, followed by a brand new Ram 1500 Ramcharger.

Ram 1500 is part of Ram’s contribution to Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 plan, aimed at providing innovative, clean, safe, and affordable mobility solutions, with the goal of reducing carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2038.

Built in Sterling Heights, Michigan, the 2025 Ram 1500 is expected to arrive in dealerships in the third quarter of 2024. The two engine options offered with the pickup are paired with an eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission that optimizes smooth gear changes for fuel economy, performance, and drivability. The basis of the Hurricane engine is a deep-skirt die-cast aluminum block with a structural aluminum alloy oil pan. Ram’s most robust engine ever uses cross-bolted steel main bearing caps to contain the robust rotating assembly of a forged steel crankshaft and forged steel connecting rods. During production, the block is deck-plate honed to optimize the cylinder bore shape, which helps improve fuel efficiency.

The pickup is equipped with a new high-torque rear axle for improved performance, durability, and efficiency. Available in 4WD with open or limited-slip differential and rear differential with electronic locking. Ram 1500 offers a 3.92 axle ratio, allowing customers to optimize fuel economy and vehicle capability. Drivers will enjoy best-in-class ride and handling through a front double wishbone suspension and a five-link coil rear solid axle with segment-exclusive active four-corner air suspension. The adjustable air suspension allows for up to five different modes: entry/exit, aerodynamic, normal, off-road 1, and off-road 2.

The 2025 Ram 1500 is equipped with the latest Uconnect system with a 12 or 14.5-inch touchscreen display. The system offers improved resolution, split-screen capability, a 10.25-inch passenger screen, advanced electrical architecture, and new features. An onboard power inverter with the Hurricane engine offers up to 1.8 kilowatts with outlets in the bed. A fully digital rearview mirror improves safety and visibility. The 2025 Ram 1500 is equipped with a 10.25-inch passenger screen, Head Up Display, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system offers exceptional sound quality.