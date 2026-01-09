Quebec Court slams FCA Canada over breaking Fiat 500 handles

Owning a Fiat 500 has always been about embracing Italian flair, but for many citizens in Québec, that flair recently included the terrifying possibility of the door handle literally coming off in their hands.

The Superior Court of Québec has officially authorized a class action against FCA Canada specifically targeting the 2012–2019 models of the stylish city car. The lawsuit claims that these vehicles suffer from a design flaw, affectionately dubbed the “Door Handle Issue”, where handles and locking mechanisms jam, break, or simply detach themselves from the vehicle. If you’ve spent the last few years climbing in through the trunk or hoping a passenger would let you out, there is finally a legal light at the end of the tunnel.

Under the proposed settlement, FCA Canada will implement an extended warranty program covering handle repairs or replacements for ten years from the vehicle’s initial in-service date. For those driving “vintage” 2012 models that have already hit the decade mark, the settlement generously provides an additional year of coverage from the date the approval notices are sent out.

There is no limit to the number of claims you can file, though FCA won’t pay for “preventative” inspections. You’ll have to wait for the handle to actually break before the lawyers let you fix it.

If you’ve already paid out of pocket to fix your Fiat 500’s hardware, the deal includes full reimbursement of repair costs, provided you have the documentation to prove it. FCA is also picking up the tab for administrative fees and legal costs, meaning class members pay absolutely nothing to participate.

The final approval hearing is set for February 16, 2026, at the Montréal Courthouse. Owners who want to opt out have until February 4, 2026, to do so, while written objections must be filed by February 6.