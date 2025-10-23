Pulse Abarth gets a special edition inspired by Stranger Things

Fiat, leading brand in the Brazilian market, announces an exclusive collaboration with Netflix to celebrate the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, one of the platform’s most successful series. From this partnership comes the Pulse Abarth Stranger Things Edition, a special and limited edition that merges the automotive world with entertainment, transforming the energy and mystery of the series into a four-wheeled experience. 511 numbered units will be produced, a direct tribute to the number Eleven, the saga’s protagonist. The model carries the series’ essence in its design, combining sporty performance and distinctive style.

Fiat Pulse Abarth Stranger Things Edition Limited to 511 units for Netflix series finale

As Stranger Things reveals an “upside down world”, Fiat also has its alter ego: Abarth, the high-performance division where power, character and provocation are at home. The Pulse Abarth Stranger Things perfectly represents this duality, uniting the rebellious soul of the series with the Italian sports brand’s aggressiveness.

Inside, the car sports black vinyl upholstery with red stitching, a numbered plate, a hidden Easter egg on the driver’s side door panel and seats with embroidery dedicated to the series. Outside, it features side stripes with Demogorgon claws, red or black mirrors and air intakes (depending on body color), customized door sills and window graphics with three iconic references to the Stranger Things universe.

“Fiat is proud to participate in phenomena that mark an era, and Stranger Things is certainly one of these,” said Alessandra Souza, Vice President of Marketing & Brand Communications for Stellantis South America. “The Pulse Abarth shares the same subversive and intense spirit with the series, embodying the connection between the upside down world and the model’s personality. This special edition is just the beginning of a series of activations that will strengthen the bond with fans.”

Launched in 2016, the Stranger Things series has conquered millions of viewers worldwide with its mix of ’80s nostalgia, mystery and adventure. The first part of the fifth season will debut on Netflix on November 26, simultaneously with the market arrival of the Pulse Abarth Stranger Things, available for purchase from October 30 in Brazil, Argentina and Mexico.

In the coming days Fiat will announce additional dedicated initiatives and campaigns that will expand the shared universe between the Italian automaker and the famous Netflix series.