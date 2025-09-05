Pony cars stall, Mach-E outsells ICE Ford Mustang 2-to-1 in August

The Ford Mustang Mach-E continues to shine as one of the most exciting and versatile crossovers on the market, blending reliability and sporty character years after its debut. Despite criticism from internal-combustion purists, this all-electric Mustang has proven itself a true contender, outselling its ICE siblings by more than two to one in August.

Historically, “pony cars” like the Camaro and Mustang have been niche vehicles, thrilling but impractical, often considered second cars, youth rides, or, during the ’70s through the ’90s, even nicknamed “secretary sports cars”. Because of this, they tend to struggle in uncertain economic times.

With the Camaro gone and the new electric Charger struggling to gain traction, the traditional Mustang is also feeling pressure. The numbers tell the story: from January through August 2025, 31,015 ICE Mustangs were sold, down 8% compared to the same period in 2024 and representing less than 10% of the model’s all-time sales peak of about 607,000 units in 1966.

Meanwhile, the Mustang Mach-E racked up 34,319 deliveries over the same timeframe, a 7% increase year-over-year. In August alone, Ford sold 7,226 Mach-E crossovers versus just 3,235 ICE Mustangs. That said, it was still a relatively strong month for the gasoline Mustang, which posted a modest 2.2% sales increase from 2024. The overall trend is clear: EVs aren’t slowing down, they’re gaining ground.

Ford is also sweetening the deal for Mach-E buyers, offering zero-percent financing for up to 75 months in select markets, a $7,500 federal incentive, and even free installation of a standard home charger.

While ICE Mustangs are also available with promotions, it’s electrified models driving Ford’s growth. In August, the company sold 10,671 EVs, up 19.3% year-over-year, while hybrid sales jumped nearly 24%. Overall, Ford’s lineup has grown 4% through the first eight months of 2025, but EVs and hybrids are leading the charge.