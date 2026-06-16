Pixels give Chrysler the ridiculous, V8-powered halo car it deserves

Look at the current state of Chrysler and Dodge, and it is hard not to see a depressing pair of corporate ghosts merely haunting the halls of Stellantis. While their high-earning truck and SUV cousins, Ram and Jeep, soak up all the heavy industrial investment and shiny new model launches, Chrysler is currently forced to survive almost entirely on a lonely, refreshed Pacifica minivan.

The corporate slide decks promise a brighter future on the horizon with the upcoming Airflow, Arrow, and Arrow Cross. But right now, the actual showroom feels tragically empty. Naturally, when a legacy American brand falls into this kind of administrative purgatory, the highly imaginative parallel universe of automotive CGI creators steps in to remind us what unfiltered fun actually looks like.

The latest digital reality check comes courtesy of virtual artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel, better known to his social media followers as adry53customs. Instead of dreaming up another sensible electric crossover to appease the boardroom, this master of pixel art decided to take a sharp turn down a nostalgic memory lane, completely resurrecting a long-defunct automotive oddity: the Prowler.

For those who forgot the late-90s experimental design craze, the original car was a radical, two-door, two-seat open-wheel retro hot rod built for the drag strip aesthetic. It was launched in 1997 under the Plymouth badge, but when corporate executives killed off that entire brand a quarter-century ago, the quirky roadster was briefly rebadged as a Chrysler before bowing out entirely in 2002.

Emmanuel’s digital dream, dubbed the 2027 Chrysler SRT Prowler, treats this comeback as a supreme, special-edition halo car meant to inject some serious adrenaline into the brand’s flatlining pulse. The core premise here is beautifully simple: take the unforgettable, polarizing retro-futuristic silhouette and finally give it a proper powertrain.

The digital artist fixes this historical injustice by imagining the 2027 version under the high-performance SRT banner, which means stuffing a glorious, environment-shredding V8 Hellcat under the hood. Specifically, it borrows the monstrous 777-horsepower configuration recently seen tearing up asphalt in the heavy-duty Ram 1500 TRX and the Rumble Bee.

In an era where consumers are increasingly bored by predictable commuter boxes, these CGI daydreams highlight exactly what Chrysler is missing: raw, unapologetic soul. Whether the Stellantis bean-counters will ever look past their spreadsheets to authorize a 777-horsepower piece of nostalgic theater remains highly unlikely.