Peugeot leading in compact electric car sales in Spain

In 2023, Peugeot finished the year at the top in the B segment, adding 2,049 registrations with a 32.5 percent market share. The brand is gaining ground, growing by 36.5 percent compared to 2022 in a market that fell by 7.6 percent. This achievement comes from two recently revamped models setting trends in the segment: the e-208 and e-2008.

In the B segment SUV category, the Peugeot e-2008, manufactured in Vigo, ended the year in first place in the B SUV rankings. It registered 956 units, 14.9 percent more than in 2022, and achieved a market penetration of 33.4 percent. This model stands out in the compact SUV segment with its dynamic and contemporary design and advanced technologies, such as the new generation of the Peugeot i-Cockpit driving position and the inclusion of driving assistance technologies previously reserved for higher segments.

Meanwhile, the Peugeot e-208 remains a benchmark among compact five-door electric cars in the B segment. It achieved 1,093 registrations in 2023, representing a growth of 63.4 percent over the previous year in a category that saw a 9 percent decrease in sales. Its market share is 32.1 percent. The renewed brand identity is strongly present in the New e-208, with the roaring lion emblem prominently displayed on the grille and rear. It features state-of-the-art Full LED front and rear lights updated with the aesthetic of the three claws and very modern-looking alloy wheels. In short, this marks an impressive achievement for the Lion brand, positioning it for a leading role in 2024 in Spain and across Europe.