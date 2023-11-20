Peugeot celebrates 25 years of service in the British police

Peugeot celebrates its longstanding relationship with the British police. The brand has been supplying vehicles to law enforcement authorities across the country for over 25 years, with the 308 and 308 SW models recently joining the police fleet. Peugeot UK has taken pride in supporting the UK police authorities for over a quarter of a century by providing specialized vehicles. This partnership has continued in 2023, with over 1,700 vehicles registered so far, of which more than half are 308 and 308 SW models. Nearly 60% are marked cars used as ‘general-purpose patrol vehicles’.

25 years of Peugeot cars in service to the British police

Working with selected conversion partners throughout the UK, including Stellantis’ Special Vehicle Operations division in Coventry, Peugeot is responsible for designing and testing all its turnkey conversions to ensure compliance throughout the process and meet the highest standards of quality and safety. The Lion brand collaborates consistently with all UK police authorities as it is essential to ensure that turnkey vehicles are suitable for a variety of operational requirements.

The Peugeot 308 and 308 SW are the latest models to join the police fleet, characterized by the distinctive design of the brand and the latest-generation i-Cockpit interiors. At the front, the 308 and 308 SW are the first models to bear the new brand emblem, a roaring lion’s head that also houses radar sensors used by autonomous driving assistance systems, for a cleaner and more elegant look.

In addition to the ‘general-purpose patrol vehicles’ 308 and 308 SW, Peugeot also provides other models from its award-winning range to Police Authorities. This includes a significant volume of Expert vans, mainly used as prisoner transport vehicles, as well as the 208, 3008, and 5008 models.

Huw Jones, Fleet Manager, North Wales Police, stated: “The new 308 is ideal for our needs, and our previous experience with the models tells us it will be a reliable addition to our fleet. We are grateful for Peugeot’s commitment to the Police and their ongoing support in keeping police vehicles on the road.”

Adam Wood, CEO of Peugeot UK, said: “We are proud of our longstanding support for public services in the UK, and it is wonderful to see Lion brand vehicles used by police authorities across the country to help keep us all safe. The fact that Police Authorities continue to place their trust in our models, including the 308, speaks to the quality, durability, and reliability of our vehicles.”

Richard Abbott, head of Stellantis’ specialized fleet, said: “Police authorities are valuable partners, and I am pleased that Peugeot has been able to support their vital work for so long. The 308 is the latest in a long line of Peugeot police vehicles and a testament to the high-quality conversions carried out through our Special Vehicle Operations division and our trusted conversion partners.”

The French automaker is also collaborating with various police authorities to test electric vehicles across its model range. By 2025, Peugeot will have a 100% electric version available across its range, and by 2030, it will sell only electric vehicles in the UK.