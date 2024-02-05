Peugeot 2008 2025: the range for the Brazilian market revealed

The new Peugeot 2008 is emerging as a key player in the SUV segment, particularly in the Brazilian market. The announcement of this launch, expected by August, marks a significant step for the French brand in its commitment to innovation and diversification.

The 2025 Peugeot 2008 will be available in three main versions: Active, Allure, and GT. The latter will replace the previous Griffe, positioning itself at the top of the range. Each variant will be equipped with a 1-liter Turbo 200 Flex engine, capable of delivering a power of 130 HP with ethanol and 125 HP with gasoline, and a maximum torque of 200 Nm. The transmission is a CVT automatic with 7 virtual gears simulation.

The new design of the Peugeot 2008 2025 features a revamped front grille. From the Active version, the vehicle comes with light alloy wheels and Full LED headlights. Inside, there are quality finishes with fabric seats, leather steering wheel and gear lever, and an instrument panel with analog indicators.

The Allure trim adds features such as Peugeot Entry n’ Go, wireless charger for compatible smartphones, diamond-cut light alloy wheels, 180° Visiopark system, LED DRLs, 3D i-Cockpit instrument panel, and synthetic material seats. The panoramic sunroof will be standard.

The GT variant includes all the elements of the Allure plus other luxury details like rain and brightness sensors, Peugeot Driver Assist, automatic emergency braking, road sign recognition, and leather armrest.

All configurations of the new Peugeot 2008 come equipped with six airbags, hill start assist, traction and stability controls, ISOFIX system, and disc brakes on all wheels with ABS and EBD. The French car manufacturer will offer a 3-year warranty with no mileage limit and the Peugeot Confiance, which offers the first three services at a reduced price.

The focus on the Brazilian market, one of the most important for the brand, is clear. The vehicle will indeed be produced at the Stellantis plant in Betim. Finally, the introduction of a Bio-Hybrid engine version of the Peugeot 2008 2025 is planned for a later stage.