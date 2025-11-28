Paul Walker’s near-pristine Ford GT is ready to make someone very rich

While the second-generation Ford GT may boast better top speed, it’s the original 2005 model that truly cemented its status as an authentic American performance legend. Launched two decades ago as a direct tribute to Ford’s Le Mans-winning GT40, the first-gen GT still commands attention. Now, one of the cleanest, and certainly the most celebrity-linked, examples has just hit the market.

Currently up for auction in California, this particular Ford GT belonged to the late actor Paul Walker and his friend Roger Rodas, part of their celebrated collection before their tragic accident twelve years ago. The association alone makes it desirable, but this car has merits far beyond its famous former owner.

This specimen is one of just 14 units built in 2005 and is finished in stunning Mark IV Red, notably lacking the customary racing stripes found on most other GTs. While a car of this caliber is impressive straight from the factory, Walker’s former ride boasts a few refined aftermarket tweaks. Under the rear glass, the supercharged 5.4-liter V8 has been upgraded with an Accufab throttle body, an optimized ECU tune, and an aftermarket exhaust. While the exact power output remains unknown, it is undoubtedly substantially higher than the stock 550 HP and 500 lb-ft of torque.

The exterior is enhanced by custom 19- and 20-inch ADV.1 wheels and Penske coilovers, which should make the already impressive handling even sharper. The interior remains completely stock. Original Sparco seats, the factory McIntosh stereo system, and the original steering wheel and dashboard. The sale even includes the original BBS forged wheels, for the purists.

Adding to its desirability, this Ford GT has only covered a scant 3,701 miles from new. While ultra-low-mileage examples likely exist in private collections, it’s rare to see a 2005 GT that has been driven this little emerge onto the public auction block.