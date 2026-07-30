Pamela Anderson’s 1998 Viper is up for auction: it’s cheaper than you think

A red Dodge Viper, Pamela Anderson, the late 1990s. If those three elements alone aren’t enough to make you arch an eyebrow, rest assured the story gets even better. The 1993 Viper RT/10 that Anderson drove while starring as hot-dog vendor turned head security agent Vallery Irons in the delightfully tacky action series V.I.P. is hitting the auction block. It goes under the hammer at Mecum Monterey in mid-August in California, offered with absolutely no reserve.

Advertisement

This isn’t a replica or a studio stunt double, it is the genuine article, the very car that invaded millions of living rooms between 1998 and 2002. Surprisingly, its condition after three decades is remarkably crisp. Aside from the signature Viper Red body paired with gray and red leather interior trim and its original removable hardtop, the machine remains untouched. Someone actually had the sanity not to ruin it over thirty years.

Under that massive hood sits the stock 8.0-liter V10 engine hooked up to a raw six-speed manual gearbox. Four hundred horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque were terrifying figures back in 1993, and even today, dumping the clutch in a car with zero driver aids does not exactly invite quiet philosophical reflection. The factory suspension setup remains intact behind polished five-spoke wheels. The only concessions to modern usability are upgraded ventilated disc brakes and heat shields on the side exhausts.

Advertisement

The provenance is rock-solid, backed by an official Sony Pictures bill of sale. The lot includes a signed Johnny Lightning die-cast scale model, a squeaky-clean CarFax report, and two thick binders of service records. It is all impressively orderly for a supercar born into the glittery, chaotic world of prime-time American television.

Here is where things get hilarious. Hagerty estimates that a pristine, non-celebrity 1993 Dodge Viper RT/10 is worth roughly $69,100 today. Yet the auction estimate for this TV star, Pamela Anderson’s car, Sony papers and mini die-cast included, hovers around $50,000. Significantly less.

Apparently, celebrity pedigree doesn’t always command a ridiculous premium. Or perhaps the collector market is simply delivering a harsh reality check on what late-90s V.I.P. nostalgia is actually worth in 2025.