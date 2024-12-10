Opel to go fully electric by 2028: phasing out combustion engines

The demand for electric vehicles in the European market is currently going through a stagnant phase. However, most analysts agree that sales will return to strong growth in 2025, both thanks to the arrival of new, more affordable models and the implementation of new emissions regulations.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the Old Continent’s industry and pressure from some to repeal the regulation that will require selling only zero-emission vehicles starting from 2035, Opel remains firm with its electrification strategy, announced three years ago.

Opel goes all-in on electric: only zero-emission vehicles from 2028

Opel, one of the most important brands in Stellantis’ portfolio, plans to cease sales of thermal and hybrid vehicles in 2028, just four years from now. Currently, all models in its range, including Corsa, Mokka, Frontera, Astra, Astra Sports Tourer, Grandland, Combo, and Zafira, have a version of this type.

Florian Huettl, CEO of the brand, has confirmed that, unlike other manufacturers, their ambitious electrification goals remain unchanged. This is a different strategy compared to other manufacturers, who have modified their plans based on the market trends in the electric car sector over the past year.

For now, the upcoming Corsa and Astra, which will arrive in 2027 and 2029 respectively, will be based on the STLA Small platform, an architecture developed exclusively for 100% electric vehicles. The future third-generation Mokka will also use the same base, so it should abandon internal combustion engines by the end of the decade.

A few months ago, the executive confirmed that Opel is working on a new electric car that will have a starting price below 25,000 euros before incentives. At present, it’s not clear whether this model will correspond to the seventh-generation Corsa or if it will be a low-cost proposal based on the STLA Smart platform.