Opel: a 15% increase in sales in 2023

In 2023, Opel achieved significant sales growth with a 15% increase, marking the highest percentage growth rate in the last 20 years. The brand’s global sales reached approximately 670,000 vehicles, the highest registration number in the past four years.

In Germany, the brand concluded the year with a market share of 5.3%. In the United Kingdom, Vauxhall recorded a 6% market share. Similarly, in Turkey, the Stellantis brand achieved excellent results with a 6% market share.

Florian Huettl, CEO of Opel, stated: “We can look back on a very strong year. Opel has grown remarkably. We have made significant gains, particularly in electric vehicles, the C segment, and light commercial vehicles. We have also significantly expanded our international business. This demonstrates that our strategy is working.”

Opel saw a 15% increase in registrations in 2023 compared to 2022

Electric vehicles received a notable reception from customers. Around 90,000 BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) sold represent a significant 22% increase from the previous year, demonstrating the success of Opel’s electrification offensive. The German manufacturer recorded strong growth outside the EU markets last year, increasing sales by 62% to a total of 101,000 vehicles. This corresponds to 15% of the brand’s total sales.

Overall, Opel and Vauxhall sold 125,000 light commercial vehicles worldwide, an increase of 26% compared to 2022. The two brands secured a leadership position in electric vans with approximately 17,000 units of Combo Electric, Vivaro Electric, and Movano Electric sold in the European market (EU 29).

The company also continued to grow in the competitive C segment. The Opel Astra doubled its sales in the EU 29 area in 2023 across all versions. Overall, the German manufacturer recorded significant global growth in the C segment, selling about 57% more Astra and Grandland units than the previous year.

The Corsa reaffirmed its position as a best-seller last year. In the company’s two largest markets, Germany and the United Kingdom, it was the most popular choice in the B segment. In Greece, the Opel Corsa was even the best-selling car overall in the country.

In addition to leading sales in the German and British markets, Corsa Electric ranked second in registration statistics in its segment in Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Austria. Lastly, the Mokka Electric was the most popular B-SUV in the UK and ranked second in Germany, Spain, Poland, and Belgium.