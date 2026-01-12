Only 20 lucky drivers can own this Honda Civic Type R “Super GT”

The current Honda Civic Type R is widely considered the king of hot hatches, but apparently, “king” isn’t quite enough for the Japanese tuning scene. Autobacs Seven, a massive player in the Japanese aftermarket world, has decided that what the Type R really needs is a personality transplant.

Here is the Arta GT kit, a transformation so extreme it blurs the line between a daily driver and a professional track monster. Created by the same team behind the ARTA Civic Type R Super GT 500 race car, this project is limited to just 20 units.

The aesthetic overhaul is nothing short of aggressive. Up front, a redesigned bumper and splitter meet a blacked-out grille, flanked by aerodynamic canards that look sharp enough to cut through the air. A new hood features three functional vents to suck heat away from the engine, while massive flared wheel arches give the car a stance that screams “I belong on a podium”. This “GT3-on-a-budget” look continues to the rear with a towering swan-neck wing and a reworked diffuser that houses a fresh exhaust system.

But Autobacs didn’t just slap on some fiberglass and call it a day. The hardware gets a serious promotion, too. The standard Brembo brakes, usually the gold standard, have been unceremoniously tossed in favor of an AP Racing setup featuring two-block discs. Under the hood, the 2.0-liter turbo engine receives a new intercooler and “unspecified” tweaks to ensure the performance matches the wild exterior. Inside, the driver is greeted by an Alcantara-wrapped, carbon-fiber steering wheel that looks like it was stolen directly from a cockpit in the Super GT series.

The price for this level of madness is a cool 13.5 million yen, or approximately $85,600 before taxes. To put that in perspective, you are effectively paying double the price of a standard Civic Type R to look like you’re constantly qualifying for Le Mans. It’s a staggering premium for an aesthetic that doubles the cost while triplicating the lunacy, but just for 20 enthusiasts.