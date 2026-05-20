One-off Maserati Spyder Zagato built for an Argentine president goes up for sale

The 1954 Maserati A6G/54 2000 Spyder Zagato is a one-off example created by the Italian coachbuilder with a body made entirely from aluminum alloy. At the time, that construction choice did not serve only aesthetic goals. It also helped reduce weight and deliver greater driving agility.

Under the hood sits a two-liter twin-cam inline-six with chain-driven timing and wet-sump lubrication, a technically advanced engine by 1950s standards and one that carries the mechanical sound long associated with the Trident’s cars.

One-off Maserati Spyder Zagato built for Juan Perón goes up for sale

The lines designed by Zagato combine low proportions and flowing surfaces in a balance between elegance and sportiness that still gives the car a sense of lightness and refinement that few vehicles can replicate. The car’s history adds another layer of collector interest.

According to available records, the Spyder was originally commissioned by Argentine president Juan Perón, a well-known enthusiast of European sports cars. It later appeared before the international public at the 1955 Geneva Motor Show and then at the 1956 Paris Motor Show, during a period when Maserati faced financial difficulties but still continued to express a level of engineering excellence recognized around the world.

After passing through several owners over the decades, the car underwent a complete restoration that allowed it to earn major awards at some of the world’s most prestigious concours events. At the 2024 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, it won the special Maserati class and the Jules Heumann Award for the event’s most elegant discovery. Those honors add to the Best of Show title it earned at Concorso Italiano in 2005 and a class win at The Quail Motorsports Gathering.

This Maserati A6G/54 2000 Spyder Zagato is now offered for sale by RM Sotheby’s, with bidding open until May 21. The price has not been made public and is available only on request. However, as one of the rarest and best-documented Maserati examples in existence, with an exceptional concours record and a provenance linked to one of South America’s best-known political figures of the 20th century, the amount needed to secure it will almost certainly be extremely high.