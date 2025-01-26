One more day left to auction this Dodge Viper GTS ACR in Florida

It appears that this car received the Snake 530 package from Fitzgerald Motorsports of Laconia, New Hampshire in 2000. The car was finished in Steel Grey Pearl with black painted stripes over black leather and is powered by an 8.0-liter V10 mated to a six-speed manual transmission and a self-locking differential.

Just a few thousand miles for Dodge Viper GTS ACR at auction

The six-digit mechanical odometer shows 16k miles, about 1k of which were added by the current seller. The 8.0-liter V10 transmits power to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission and a self-locking differential. The service performed in November 2024 included an inspection, oil change, and coolant flush.

The following modifications, on the other hand, were performed under the previous ownership by Specialty Performance Team in Alhambra, California. Bearing and polished heads: 10:1 compression milled, TD 1 roller rocker arms. 7 with modified valve covers for roller rocker arm clearance, high performance valves, springs, Viton O-ring seals, bronze valve guides, custom length pushrods, Johnson low bleed hydraulic lifters, 708 cam, billet aluminum pulley, bracket and reservoir, MLS header gaskets with ARP header and manifold studs, PCM tuning, Roe Racing triple pass aluminum radiator and finally Roe Racing fan temperature control unit.

Modifications under previous ownership include Belanger headers and cat-back pipes, manifold heat shields, Inconel side sill heat shields, Walker High-Flow catalytic converters, and Quick-Fire oxygen sensors. The Snake 530 package includes 3.54:1 rear gears. Clutch and differential fluids were changed in November 2024.

One of the few models produced

One of 218 produced for the model year with the ACR Competition Group, it is also equipped with 18-inch BBS wheels, coilover suspension, 3.54:1 rear gears, air conditioning, Alpine CD stereo, short-throw shifter, aluminum radiator, performance tuning, and Belanger headers as part of an aftermarket exhaust system. The car was purchased from the seller on BaT in August 2022. This modified Viper GTS ACR is now being offered at auction with manufacturer’s documentation, service manuals, two keys, spare parts, a clean Carfax report and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name. Equipment on the said car includes a NACA duct and rear vents in the hood, a racing-style fuel filler door, side vents and a rear center exhaust system with polished dual tips. The front valence was painted in January 2022 as it has several scratches.

There are also 18-inch BBS aluminum wheels specifically for ACR which are powder coated black and mount Toyo Proxes R888R tires with 2020 date codes and measure 275/35 at the front and 335/30 at the rear. The car has a Dynamic Suspensions shock absorber and coilover package, billet caps and polyurethane bushings, billet steering rack bushings, and slotted and drilled StopTech rotors with ceramic brake pads. Power steering and brake fluid flushes were performed in November 2024. The interior features shell seats upholstered in black leather, along with a dashboard, center console, door panels and matching carpets.

The sale includes manufacturer’s literature, service manuals, two keys and spare parts. The Carfax report is free of accidents and other reported damage. For more information you can visit the Bring a Trailer site from which we have delivered the car’s information, from which we can also note that the price at the moment is $56,055 with an expiration date of January 27.