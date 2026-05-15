Congratulations are in order for the half-million Tesla FSD subscribers. Without a pay raise or even a “thank you” email from Austin, you are now officially full-time data entry clerks for Elon Musk’s AI empire. With the release of software update 2026.2.9.9, specifically FSD v14.3.2, Tesla has quietly turned what used to be a polite, optional request for feedback into a digital hostage situation.

Last month, when the Full Self-Driving system tried to curb a wheel or steer you into a fountain, you’d take over, and a small box would ask why. If you ignored it to focus on driving, it would vanish into the ether. Not anymore. Now, that dialogue box clings to your touchscreen like a desperate ex, refusing to leave until you categorize your trauma.

You must choose between Preference, Discomfort, Navigation, or Critical, or record a voice note. There is no “close” button. There is no timer. There is only the persistent glow of a demand for data while you’re likely still recovering from whatever near-miss necessitated the intervention in the first place.

Apparently, paying five figures for “Beta” software isn’t enough. Tesla now requires your cognitive labor to refine its 10 billion miles of training data. The system forces a visual distraction onto the screen at the exact moment a driver has just been forced to take manual control.

Tesla has already tweaked the UI three times in a frantic game of digital Whac-A-Mole. The original “Other” category was swapped for “Navigation” because users realized the car’s sense of direction was as questionable as its social etiquette. In the latest iteration, v2026.2.9.10, they finally realized that blocking the climate control and gear selector with a survey might be a bridge too far, shrinking the window so you can at least turn on the AC while you contemplate why the car just tried to merge into a concrete barrier.

The only “hack” is to double-tap the microphone button on the steering wheel to send a blank voice note. It clears the screen instantly, providing Tesla with the useless, silent feedback this aggressive design deserves.