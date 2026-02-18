Novitec just made the Ferrari Daytona SP3 even more untouchable

If you thought the Ferrari Daytona SP3 was already the automotive equivalent of an untouchable art piece, a hand-built, naturally aspirated V12 homage to 1960s Sport Prototipo racing machines, produced in numbers that make other limited editions look mass-market, then Novitec has news for you. The German tuner apparently reviewed the most exclusive Ferrari Icona ever built and concluded: needs work.

The centerpiece of Novitec’s intervention is the 6.5-liter V12, the largest engine ever fitted to a road-going Ferrari. Through a high-performance exhaust system with metallic catalytic converters, the Stuttgart specialists coaxed an additional 28 horsepower from an engine that already had no obvious room for improvement. Total output now stands at 868 HP. The system is fully thermally insulated, reducing heat buildup in the engine bay and improving power delivery.

That finish being 24-karat 999 fine gold plating. Not purely decorative, in fairness. Gold’s thermal properties genuinely optimize heat dissipation. But let’s be honest: when your exhaust system is plated in fine gold, technical justification becomes a footnote to an extraordinary lifestyle statement.

Inside the cockpit, throttle response sharpens noticeably. The electronic management system allows the driver to vary exhaust note from within the cabin. Valves closed, it remains “sweet”. Valves open at high revs, the V12 produces a sound that exists somewhere between a symphony and a declaration of war. The original exhaust tips are retained throughout.

The wheel package, developed in collaboration with American forging specialists Vossen, deserves its own mention. The NF10 five-double-spoke design runs 20-inch fronts with 265/30 ZR 20 tires and 21-inch rears wrapped in 345/30 ZR 21 rubber. The staggered setup amplifies the SP3’s already aggressive wedge profile while improving traction. Multiple colors and finishes available, naturally.

The interior receives the full Novitec treatment. Hand-stitched premium leather and Alcantara, tailored to each owner’s exact specifications at the German facility. No invasive aerodynamic additions, no radical structural modifications. Just a masterfully restrained exercise in making something already unreachable feel, somehow, even further beyond reach.