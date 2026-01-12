No garage queens: this 456 GT is the million-mile Ferrari

The common myth about Ferrari ownership involves pristine, low-mileage trophies that only see sunlight during elite weekend concours events. However, the automotive world has just been slapped with a reality check in the form of a Ferrari 456 GT that has traveled over 1.5 million kilometers. To be precise, the odometer screams 970,143 miles, an achievement that turns the concept of a “fragile” Italian supercar on its head.

While we’ve seen high-mileage heroes before, this 456 GT is the undisputed heavyweight champion of the long haul. Content creator Doug Tabbutt recently showcased this record-breaking beast, and while the V12 engine is a mechanical marvel for surviving such an odyssey, the rest of the car is, well, showing its age.

At first glance, the lines of this 1992 flagship Grand Tourer remain sublime, but a closer look reveals a “transformation” that might make a purist weep. Tabbutt points out a questionable respray where masking lines are still visible, and seals that have hardened into stone. The interior is described as “truly horrible”. The Ebony leather seats have been crudely redyed, leaving paint stains on the seatbelts, while the rear leather has shrunk so much it’s practically trying to escape the car.

Mechanically, the situation is equally “adventurous”. The wheels are slightly warped, and it’s currently rolling on fifteen-year-old tires. A bold choice for a car capable of exceeding 300 km/h. Originally launched with 442 HP and a massive 110-liter fuel tank, it’s clear why this Ferrari spent so much time on the asphalt. You could practically drive across a continent before needing to stop.

Despite the aesthetic nightmares and the “horrible” cabin, this 456 GT is the ultimate advertisement for Maranello’s durability. It proves that a Ferrari is meant to be on the road, even if it eventually ends up looking like it fought a war and lost.