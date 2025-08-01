No apps, no cards: BMW EVs now charge automatically with Plug & Charge

For many first-time electric vehicle buyers, public charging can feel fragmented and confusing, especially when compared to the simplicity of filling up a gas tank. But BMW is aiming to change that with its newly launched Plug & Charge feature in the United States, designed to make EV charging as seamless as “plug in and drive away”.

After a successful rollout in Europe, this advanced technology is now available in the US thanks to partnerships with Electrify America and Shell Recharge, two of the largest fast-charging networks in the country. Plug & Charge allows BMW EVs to automatically authenticate and initiate charging at compatible DC fast chargers, no app, RFID card, or credit card needed. It works using the ISO 15118 standard, which securely transmits your vehicle’s digital credentials to the charging station.

As long as you’re enrolled in a valid charging plan, all you have to do is plug in the cable, and the session starts automatically. Right now, Plug & Charge is supported exclusively by Electrify America and Shell Recharge in the US, giving BMW drivers access to a wide network of fast-charging stations without needing to touch their phone or tap a screen. Other networks like ChargePoint, Blink, and EVgo can still be accessed via Shell Recharge, but they don’t yet support ISO 15118 Plug & Charge.

As of mid-2025, the US BMW EV models supporting Plug & Charge through Electrify America are BMW iX, built July 2023 and later, BMW i4, Model year 2024 and up, BMW i5, Model years 2024–2026, BMW i7, Model years 2023–2025. Some earlier versions may require a software update from a certified BMW dealer to enable the feature.

To activate Plug & Charge on your BMW, you need to link or create your BMW ID in the My BMW app, activate your complimentary Electrify America charging plan. In the Electrify America app, go to plan settings and enable Plug & Charge, your vehicle will securely store the certificate, and you’re ready to go. Once everything’s set up, you’ll never need to open an app or swipe a card.

Is the charging still free? Yes, most new BMW EVs come with two years of free DC fast charging through Electrify America (or up to 1,000 kWh, depending on the model and purchase date). So you’ll get both the convenience of Plug & Charge and significant cost savings.