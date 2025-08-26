NHTSA probes 1.4 million Honda vehicles over engine failures

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched a new investigation into more than 1.4 million Honda vehicles, following concerns about potential connecting rod bearing failures in 3.5-liter V6 engines.

Such a defect could ultimately lead to complete engine failure, raising serious questions about reliability and road safety. In an official letter dated August 20, the agency confirmed it had received 414 complaints reporting similar malfunctions. The current investigation is a preliminary step before a recall, if necessary, is issued. The document shows the incidents reported to ODI including four crashes or fires. Owners of potentially affected vehicles can check the NHTSA recalls site for more information. It could be some time before a conclusion is available or a recall issued.

The probe covers a wide range of Honda and Acura models, including the 2018-2020 Acura TLX, 2016-2020 Acura MDX, 2016-2020 Honda Pilot, 2018-2020 Honda Odyssey, and the 2017-2019 Honda Ridgeline pickup.

This is not the first time Honda has faced scrutiny over engine-related issues. In November 2023, the automaker recalled 249,000 vehicles to address a possible crankshaft manufacturing defect, which could cause premature wear and connecting rod bearing seizure, resulting in total engine failure.

Following that recall, NHTSA had already investigated 1.4 million vehicles in 2024, but the latest reports suggest the problem may extend further. The newly announced investigation aims to better assess the scope and severity of the issue, as well as the potential safety risks involved.

The agency highlighted that many of the recent complaints involve Honda and Acura vehicles not included in the earlier recall, broadening the scope of concern. If the suspicions are confirmed, Honda may be forced to issue a significantly larger recall, with major economic and reputational consequences. For millions of drivers, the possibility of sudden engine failure on the road represents not just a mechanical issue, but a safety hazard.