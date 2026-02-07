New Volkswagen pickup: North America gets nothing but regret

Volkswagen has decided that the successor to the Saveiro, and the production version of the 2018 Tarok concept, deserves a name inspired by nature. Specifically, a neotropical bird with a comically oversized, brightly colored beak. Meet the Volkswagen Tukan, set to debut by late 2026 or early 2027 as a 2027 model year vehicle. Yes, it’s named after the toucan. The toco toucan, to be precise, South America’s largest toucan species, known for its garish yellow-orange beak that looks like it was designed by someone who just discovered highlighters.

So far, Volkswagen has unleashed a teaser campaign featuring the rear end of a compact unibody pickup, a toucan flying majestically in the background, and a soccer mascot reminding everyone that Canary Yellow is back in the pickup palette. The model was also wrapped in Brazilian flag colors, a patriotic nod to its production home in São José dos Pinhais, Paraná state.

The Volkswagen Tukan will replace the Saveiro, itself a derivative of the now-defunct Gol subcompact, which lived its life as a sedan, hatchback, and two-door coupé utility. This time around, Volkswagen is going full Double Cab standard, aiming squarely at the Ram Rampage, Fiat Strada, Renault Oroch, and Chevrolet Montana. The competition is crowded, but apparently VW believes a bird-themed truck is the differentiator the market needs.

News of the Tukan has predictably reached the parallel universe of automotive CGI, where Brazilian digital artist Kleber Silva, known online as “KDesign AG”, has already rendered both a two-door Ute version and the Double Cab variant. His unofficial designs look convincing enough that one wonders if North America is missing out. Again.

In fact, the Tukan could theoretically thrive in the United States and Canada, where the compact unibody pickup segment is thinning out. The Hyundai Santa Cruz is reportedly exiting after the 2026 model year, leaving the Ford Maverick alone to dominate. A well-executed, Brazil-built Tukan with a mild hybrid eTSI powertrain could genuinely challenge Ford’s grip.