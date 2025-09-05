New Ram 2500 and 3500 get over 100 Mopar accessories to boost strength and style

The new 2025 Ram 2500 and 3500 arrive in Brazil as the most powerful diesel pickups in their class, enhanced by a wide range of original accessories developed by Stellantis and Mopar according to the highest standards of quality, engineering, and safety. The Heavy Duty lineup blends toughness with elegance and introduces more than 30 items designed for customers seeking even more technology and style. Updates also include both design and performance, thanks to the 6.7-liter Cummins High-Output Turbodiesel engine, delivering 436 hp and 1,458 Nm of torque, paired with a new eight-speed automatic transmission.

Ram 2500 and 3500 2025: over 100 Mopar accessories boost style and capability

The accessory offering goes beyond practical solutions, adding styling and personalization options as well. Among the most requested are bed covers, both traditional and power-operated hard covers, power running boards, fender flares, dedicated floor mats, six-inch exhaust tips in black or chrome, and a Transbike carrier for transporting bicycles. All components were designed locally to reduce delivery times and improve competitiveness, supported by a network of 142 dealerships across the country.

The available accessories were developed and certified by Stellantis-Mopar teams in Latin America and the United States, the global home of pickups, to ensure Ram customers can upgrade their trucks without compromising quality, safety, durability, or factory warranty. Personalization thus becomes a key strength, allowing every pickup to gain an exclusive character aligned with the owner’s preferences.

To simplify selection, the accessories are grouped into themed packages. “Strength” includes fender flares and sport exhaust tips, “Capability” is aimed at those who need a tow hitch and bed liner, “Technology” adds solutions such as a trailer camera and power tailgate, while “Luxury” features power running boards. In this way, Ram allows each 2500 and 3500 to be configured consistently with the brand’s values and with the expectations of a customer base increasingly focused on comfort, performance, and personalization.